Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 31,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,701,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Geron Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $732.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a negative net margin of 8,584.92%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 569,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,553 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Geron by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Geron by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 35,398 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

