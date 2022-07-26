Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,101 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

