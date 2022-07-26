Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,076,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.52. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $107.47.

