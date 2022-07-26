Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 380.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $354.03 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.53.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

