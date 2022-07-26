Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,158,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,047,000 after purchasing an additional 338,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,217,000 after buying an additional 101,457 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 618,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 502,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after buying an additional 57,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after buying an additional 99,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.38.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

