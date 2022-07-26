Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 330.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Allan LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 93,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after buying an additional 17,391 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

