Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 907.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.