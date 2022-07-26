Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 26,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 112,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $115.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.