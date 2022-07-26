Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $3.95 Million in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 184,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 128,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newell Brands to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

NWL stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

