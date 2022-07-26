Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,595 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $78.43.

