Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 943 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.75.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $685.20 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $634.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $657.90. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

