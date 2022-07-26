Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Global Payments by 4.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Global Payments by 11.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 34,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $118.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $195.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

