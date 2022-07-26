Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

PAVE traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 408,513 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

