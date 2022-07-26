GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $151.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $303,666.91 and approximately $151.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,109.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.77 or 0.06659426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00252850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00112266 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00674824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00548968 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005557 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.