Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Boosted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3,681.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,054 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 3.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,543 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,293,000 after buying an additional 953,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,878,000 after buying an additional 789,494 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,008,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,688,000 after buying an additional 316,232 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.64. The company had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

