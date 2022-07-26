Granite Construction (GVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $547.59 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Granite Construction to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Granite Construction news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $248,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,271.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

