Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Receives “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance
NYSE GRP.U opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.
