Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 238.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,366 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 31.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

