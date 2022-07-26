Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Lowered to C$1.40 at Pi Financial

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 49.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.15 to C$2.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

