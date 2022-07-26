Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Price Target Cut to C$1.40

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial to C$1.40 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 118.75% from the stock’s current price.

Greenlane Renewables Trading Down 3.0 %

TSE:GRN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of C$96.41 million and a P/E ratio of -22.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.94. Greenlane Renewables has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$1.90.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenlane Renewables will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

