Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $128.95 million during the quarter.
Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $238.23 million, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
