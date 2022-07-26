Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $128.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $238.23 million, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 70,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 157.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 50.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

