Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock Position Raised by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,616,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.24. 239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,647. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.62. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Greif’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

