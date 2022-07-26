Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $39.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.28.

Insider Activity

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $901,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $901,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $198,071.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,150.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,594 shares of company stock valued at $25,318,191. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 328,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,361 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

