GSK (NYSE:GSK) Raised to “A-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.39) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.96) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.60) to GBX 1,850 ($22.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $42.16 on Friday. GSK has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.