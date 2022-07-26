GSK (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.87) to GBX 1,600 ($19.28) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.39) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.60) to GBX 1,850 ($22.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.
GSK Price Performance
NYSE GSK opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. GSK has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
