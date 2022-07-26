Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on August 12th

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.001121.

GULTU stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

