Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on August 12th

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.001121.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Price Performance
GULTU stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.
About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.