GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $34.60 million and $6,486.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002354 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000187 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000226 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

