GYEN Market Capitalization Hits $19.85 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. GYEN has a total market cap of $19.85 million and approximately $52,984.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00017153 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001964 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000309 BTC.
About GYEN
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
Buying and Selling GYEN
