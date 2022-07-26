Haven Protocol Price Hits $0.46 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.09 million and $152,224.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,955.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.16 or 0.06633889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00251913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00114956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00696021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.00554706 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,417,061 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

