Haynes International (HAYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Haynes International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Haynes International Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $416.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at about $3,889,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

