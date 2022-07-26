Head to Head Analysis: PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) & Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PepGen and Global Blood Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepGen 0 0 4 0 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics 0 3 9 0 2.75

PepGen currently has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 100.41%. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $58.67, suggesting a potential upside of 75.02%. Given PepGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PepGen is more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepGen N/A N/A -$27.28 million N/A N/A Global Blood Therapeutics $194.75 million 11.20 -$303.09 million ($4.87) -6.88

This table compares PepGen and Global Blood Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PepGen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Blood Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares PepGen and Global Blood Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepGen N/A N/A N/A Global Blood Therapeutics -146.82% -129.74% -40.85%

Summary

PepGen beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also developing PGN-EDODM1, an EDO peptide-conjugated PMO for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, as well as EDO therapeutic candidates, such as PGN-EDO53, PGN-EDO45, and PGN-EDO44 for the treatment of DMD. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. In addition, the company is developing its lead product candidate inclacumab, novel human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III a clinical trial to reduce the incidence of painful vaso-occlusive crises, and resulting hospital admissions; and GBT601, a hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor that is in Phase I development. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD and beta thalassemia; and Sanofi S.A. to two early-stage research programs in SCD. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

