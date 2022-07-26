HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issues Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.27 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. HealthStream updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
HealthStream Stock Up 0.3 %
HSTM opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $717.81 million, a P/E ratio of 112.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthStream (HSTM)
