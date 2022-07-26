HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issues Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.27 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. HealthStream updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Stock Up 0.3 %

HSTM opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $717.81 million, a P/E ratio of 112.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

HealthStream Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 77.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 39.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 294.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

