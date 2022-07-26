HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. HealthStream updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Trading Up 0.3 %

HSTM opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $717.81 million, a P/E ratio of 112.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.39. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HealthStream by 165.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 31,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About HealthStream

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

