Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 6,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 195,092 shares.The stock last traded at $15.29 and had previously closed at $14.76.

The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

HTLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 148.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 353.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 135.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Heartland Express by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

