Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 1.7 %

HTLF stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

