Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HL. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 229,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 39,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

