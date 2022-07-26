Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:HSII opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $50.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
