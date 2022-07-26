Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth about $1,148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.