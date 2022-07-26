Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 9.2 %

NYSE:HLX opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 85,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 42,713 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

