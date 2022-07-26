HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given New €60.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on HelloFresh from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HelloFresh from €47.00 ($47.96) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HelloFresh from €89.00 ($90.82) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HelloFresh from €78.00 ($79.59) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut HelloFresh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

HelloFresh Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $114.91.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

