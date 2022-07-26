Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,625,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 168,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.