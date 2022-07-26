Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 142,567 shares.The stock last traded at $25.64 and had previously closed at $25.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HFWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Heritage Financial by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

