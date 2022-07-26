HEX (HEX) Price Reaches $0.0449 on Top Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded up 12% against the dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $7.78 billion and $8.06 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Quant (QNT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00384288 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.17 or 0.02004639 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000193 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX (HEX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The official website for HEX is hex.win. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
