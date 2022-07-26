HoDooi (HOD) Price Reaches $0.0436

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00031782 BTC.
HoDooi Profile
HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom.
HoDooi Coin Trading
