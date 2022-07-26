Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes bought 25,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,014,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,172,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,088,000 after acquiring an additional 492,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after acquiring an additional 616,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,050,000 after acquiring an additional 173,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

