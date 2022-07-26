Horizen Trading 17.6% Lower This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $14.80 or 0.00070620 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $187.16 million and approximately $21.27 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00257764 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00095602 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002462 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003871 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000087 BTC.
About Horizen
ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,642,919 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
