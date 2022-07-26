Hot Cross Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Hot Cross has a market cap of $2.02 million and $936,364.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017232 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00031767 BTC.
About Hot Cross
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross.
Buying and Selling Hot Cross
