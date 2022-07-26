Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

NYSE HHC opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

