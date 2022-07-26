HTMLCOIN (HTML) One Day Volume Tops $338.00

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $1.03 million and $338.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverGrow (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00250184 BTC.

The Phoenix (FIRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Solfire Protocol (FIRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000267 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ElementX (FIRE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

