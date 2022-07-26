Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $202.30 and last traded at $202.23. Approximately 665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 225,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.43 and its 200 day moving average is $187.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

