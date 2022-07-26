Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $14.37. 1,042,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,346,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,127,000 after purchasing an additional 89,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,917,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,214,000 after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 371,277 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

